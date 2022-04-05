YOUR SAY: Regional Deal has gouged Albury ratepayers, so scrap it

news, local-news,

The touted Regional Deal has gouged Albury ratepayers and our NSW Albury regional health services. The Victorian state government controls NSW's Albury hospital. Victoria continues to sponge off and bleed NSW health services and the NSW Albury region dry of funds, diluting NSW tax payer services. Albury Council needs to end the bloodletting now and scrap the flawed one-sided Regional Deal for the sake of NSW taxpayers and ratepayers. IN OTHER NEWS: Do-gooders want to take away iconic beautiful trees in the Albury gardens, build coffee shop and create more picnic area by covering Bungambrawatha Creek. I feel we have enough coffee shops struggling to make a living in close proximity. People also like to take a picnic to the gardens and I believe there are a lot more pressing things need to be done around all of Albury, not just the city area. Try living across the road from horrible gum trees at Norris Park area plus drains that are blocked and make a new outlet across the footpath and covered in mud. MORE COMMENT Noelle Oke accuses councillors of "politicising areas of which they have no professional knowledge", but in her letter (Border Mail 2/4) she makes claims about matters about which I suspect she has "no professional knowledge". I and other councillors have read the IPCC reports and commentary made by scientists at such places as the CSIRO and I am convinced that climate change is real and that action is required now. I am also tired of the worn-out mantra of roads, rates and rubbish, the three Rs. There is much more to council than this. If we are to experience more of these events which lead to damage of infrastructure and flooding of properties and big financial ramifications, council will be remiss unless we act. And if you don't believe that climate change is real, how about we use the precautionary principle. If it is not occurring and we take actions of the type being pursued we will save money by reducing our energy bills so nothing has been lost.

