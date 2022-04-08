news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 'Rockdale' is a unique property offering lifestyle, income and subdivision eligibility all within 20 minutes of Albury. "It is rare to see a property of this size (approximately 270 acres) within the town boundary offered for sale," selling agent Stephen Paull said. "'Rockdale' is an outstanding property boasting all the features one could ask for in a highly sought-after location. "With stunning views, a beautiful homestead, the capability to provide a good return from livestock and potential for future development in a prime location it is a rare gem with endless possibilities. "Inspection is a must to truly appreciate the lifestyle and promise on offer." The homestead has been designed and built to take advantage of the outstanding views of the Table Top ranges from its multiple living areas. A highlight of the home is the spacious fully-covered deck overlooking the in-ground pool. There's also a cricket pitch with nets in the yard plus a chicken run and dog yards. Inside, the home offers luxury living with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen with walk-in pantry, dining area and four living areas split across two levels. Set in a rural garden, 'Rockdale' boasts an extensive orchard and 60-panel solar system for energy-efficient living. Water is a feature with abundant water storage and three dams. Other improvements include a large machinery shed which comes complete with workshop, cool room, laboratory and office, semi-covered cattle yards plus crush. The land consists of gently rolling country, with soil types principally grey loam. Original red gum and yellow box trees have been retained and are complemented by claret ash trees and poplars that line the main roadways. Pasture development includes lucerne, clover and rye. All these factors make the property ideal for fattening and grazing cattle, with an approximate carrying capacity of 60 to 80 cows and calves. "'Rockdale' will appeal to those seeking to enjoy a luxurious country lifestyle close to town, with the capability to also operate a small farm to generate additional income," Stephen said. "It will also appeal to those interested in reaping the benefits of the booming property market by subdividing the land into three large lots, with the proposed smallest being the house block at a very generous 20.53 hectares. "Such a subdivision will ensure the lifestyle, privacy, seclusion and the exceptional views are all retained with the remaining proposed lots being approximately 41.2 and 46 hectares in size respectively."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/fe5fb685-e2d7-4d84-805e-097ce3f90b53.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg