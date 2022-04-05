news, local-news,

DID you see it? That was Term 1 flying by at a rate of knots!! Eleven full weeks in the classroom (excluding Week 1 with teachers-only in some primary schools) for the first time in forever owing to the pesky pandemic. Still, it's hard to believe we're almost on the other side. Admittedly, regular notifications from schools about COVID-19 cases made us hold our collective breath, twice or thrice-weekly. Kinder. Grade 1. Kinder. Grade 4. Kinder. Then Grade 1, again. Kinder and Grade 1 seemed to get more than their fair share of the COVID cases. We will it not to be our own kids' class yet we know it's impacting some other families right now and it's inevitable that it will do the rounds at some stage. Living without lockdowns, masks and QR codes still feels oddly foreign. Hand sanitiser, however, remains everywhere to remind us we're not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in NSW and Victoria, as the death toll grows. NSW recorded 19,183 new cases on Tuesday, up from the 15,572 on Monday. The daily death toll doubled from six to 12. In Victoria, cases rose to 12,007 from 10,011 the day before. There were eight deaths, compared to one on Monday. In Queensland, a mandate preventing people unvaccinated against COVID-19 from visiting many public venues will be eased from next Thursday. People will no longer need to prove they have had two doses of a vaccine before heading into cafes, pubs and clubs from April 14. This also includes theme parks, casinos, cinemas, weddings, showgrounds, stadiums, galleries, libraries and museums - just in time for the school holidays! MORE MATERIAL GIRL: Here's six things to look forward to over the coming autumn school holidays in NSW and Victoria: 1) Fewer lunchboxes to pack in the mornings. Retrieve them from the kids' backpacks now or face mouldy salad wraps and apple cores in two weeks' time. I still remember the rotten banana excavated from the depths of my burgundy tote school bag in the 1980s after the six-week summer break. Lesson learnt! 2) Sleep-ins. Not for us, silly! But well-rested kids helps everyone at the end of the day! Let them choose snooze some mornings. 3) Big screen time. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens at Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga on Thursday night. Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. 4) Chocolate. Hope the Easter Bunny finds you wherever you are! 5) Small screen time. We're awaiting Stranger Things but meanwhile find a series that appeals to the household. The grammar in Dance Moms is at least as disturbing as the adult characters ie. Candy Apple's. 6) Tree change. Leaf peeping is an informal term in the US and Canada for the activity in which people travel to see and photograph the autumn foliage in areas where leaves change colours in autumn. On the Border and North East, we don't have to travel very far at all!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/ff7bc6b8-39d1-4653-a807-201f24736a78.jpg/r2_70_5276_3050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg