A five-hour bus trip became the perfect setting for a Bandits' team meeting before the side's first hit-out in the NBL1 East competition on Saturday. New coach Haydn Kirkwood's message got across, with the men's side racking up a round one 12-point victory against the Bruins at the Bankstown Basketball Stadium. It marked the first of many road trips for the club this season as they enter the new competition. "It really gave the boys an opportunity to bond on the way up," Kirkwood said. "When they got off the bus they were ready and raring to go. "We were a little bit shaky at first with a few nerves for the first game and for working out our systems. "But in the end we showed our credentials and got the win." US import Branden Jenkins finally got his opportunity in Bandits' colours after missing the cancelled 2020 NBL1 South season, and wasted no time showing what he's capable of. The guard-forward racked up 27-points and five rebounds on debut. "Individually they found him really hard to guard," Kirkwood said. Fellow newcomer Duom Dawam also made an impact with 22-points and nine rebounds, while Sydney product Kieran Hayward added 15-points to the team's tally on top of three assists. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was a real team effort. Duam had a really good game battling inside the paint, Lochie (Cummings) was able to facilitate for lots of players by getting in good positions, and Kieran was able to get some big buckets at the end to stretch out the lead," Kirkwood said. "We've put in a lot of effort with team building in a short space of time, so I'm really pleased with the way they're getting around each other and how they know where we're heading and our team identity." Border captain Jacob Cincurak made a good start to the season, while young gun Bailey Lloyd showed he's gone from strength to strength in the Bandits' program during his time on court. "I did a bit of work with him (Lloyd) individually in the pre-season and just gave him a bit of confidence to set out clear goals for him to try and achieve," Kirkwood said. "He got 20 minutes in that game and it shows that he's ready to play. "That was really pleasing." The Bandits' men's side will now gear up for it's first home clash of the season against Illawarra this weekend. The women will also start their campaign against the Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. Central Coast and Hills Hornets will follow.

