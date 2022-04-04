sport, australian-rules-football,

Riley Stone marked his Howlong debut with the biggest goal return of his career. The 22-year-old booted seven majors as the Spiders overwhelmed Lockhart on the opening day of the Hume league season. Stone's bag helped his new club to their biggest win since 2019, with a final score of 17.11 (113) to 5.5 (35). "It was awesome," Stone said. "I've got a few mates in the team, all good friends, and playing together is so good when you get a win like that. "To completely run over them by the end of it by about 80 points was an awesome feeling. "Playing my first game for the club, I was nervous as, beforehand, because I really wanted to make a good first impression. "The coaches told me to compete, that it's not always about kicking goals, and that if I'm not going to mark it, bring it to ground and the young fellas will get the crumbs. "Hopefully I can keep it up every week." Stone, a former junior at Wangaratta and Yackandandah, crossed to Howlong from Wodonga Raiders in the summer and was made to feel at home straight away. "It's probably the most welcoming club I've ever gone to," Stone said. "Everyone's been so good about it and it makes you feel so welcome. "The coaches are unreal, every training session, and even the bench staff, everyone's there as a unit. ALSO IN SPORT "It's completely different coming into the seniors and having certain roles. "You feel like you've got a job to do every Saturday and I think we all did our jobs." Tyson Logie, another of Howlong's new recruits, was also named in the Spiders' best on Saturday, while Baxter Macfarlane chipped in with three goals. "In the first quarter, I kicked four and from there, you really lose the jitters and get into it," Stone said. "I kicked five in a practice match once but seven's the most I've ever kicked. "I was definitely not expecting that. "I was just thinking about keeping my team-mates involved, I wanted to put the team first. "We still have a lot to work on but it's a great start."

