Back in the old days, surviving meant you had to do a lot more for yourself. Building a house without the necessary materials was a challenge Jindera's early German settlers faced. The old machinery shed at the Jindera Pioneer Museum serves as a reminder. A cart from the 1920s that transported a family from South Australia to Jindera carried large slabs of tree bark, which was used as a temporary building material. A tour of the shed - attended by 40 senior citizens - was part of the museum's one-day program during this year's NSW Seniors Festival, which ended on Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: Emergency department hours cut at town's medical hub Winning Corowa scratchie was on fridge for almost three months Winners emerge in the Border Club Challenge Jindera Pioneer and Historical Society president Margie Wehner and volunteer Maclan Sutherland (Sapper), co-led the tour. "The day's program was about highlighting items that people recognised, but may not know the history of," Mrs Wehner said. "One of the issues for people who moved to Australia in the 1800s was that tin, or galvanised iron, came out of England, and it wasn't readily available in the country. "Until such time as those early settlers could get iron to put on their roofs, for instance, they used big slabs of bark." Other activities included morning exercise classes, morning tea, lunch, cupcake decorating, and music by Alan Buckley.

