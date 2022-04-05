news, local-news,

Emergency relief for victims of major flood damage caused across Indigo Shire has been made available by the federal and Victorian governments. The National Recovery and Resilience Agency said assistance under a joint arrangement with Victoria was available from January 26 after flood activity across the state. Residents had been critical of Indigo Council's disaster response two months on from the floods which tore through parts of the North East on January 29. "Assistance under the joint Commonwealth and state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) was made available following the Victorian floods and storms that started on 26 January, 2022," a National Recovery and Resilience Agency spokesperson said. "Emergency relief assistance was available for people in the Indigo Shire directly affected by the disaster and facing hardship to help with expenses, including for relocation and temporary accommodation. Assistance was available for up to seven days after the event. "Individuals should contact their local council to find out what assistance might be available to them. "Assistance was also made available to help residents remove debris from their properties to make them safe and habitable. IN OTHER NEWS: "This assistance was available in eight local government areas, including Indigo Shire. Individuals should contact their local council to inquire about the assistance." Indigo Council chief executive Trevor Ierino confirmed the region had been disaster-declared. "Individual residents are already eligible for disaster funding, but they don't go through us," he said. "The council is also eligible for emergency works we do, so we can spend the money now and be reimbursed straight away. For example if a bridge had been knocked down, we could fix it straight away. "What we haven't got is approval for all of our other costs such as roads, drains and other damage. We will have to gather all of that information and document the losses." Rutherglen was the hardest hit, but nearby Wahgunyah and Chiltern residents didn't get through the flood unscathed. Further information on assistance for Victorian flood victims is available at www.services.dffh.vic.gov.au/personal-hardship-assistance-program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/a64b70bb-e1eb-4195-8596-620b3ac5668d.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg