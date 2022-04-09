Great music, stilt walkers, brass bands, pipe bands, Bangerang Damu Dance Troop, Chinese lion dancers, Light Horse re-enactments and other roving artists and entertainers will be taking to the streets of Beechworth this Easter long weekend for the Golden Horseshoes Festival. The colourful atmosphere is what the Golden Horseshoes festival is renowned for. There will be a fantastic family-friendly and Covid-safe program of music, performance, market stalls and the return of the spectacular Grand Parade. The festival runs from from Friday April 15 to Sunday April 17 and is one of the High Country's best-known and loved events. A highlight of the program since the Golden Horseshoes Festival tradition began in Gold era Beechworth is the shoeing of a horse with shoes made of real gold. The event recreates the 1855 celebrations by newly-elected Victorian parliamentarian, Daniel Cameron, who marked his victory by leading a rowdy parade through the streets of Beechworth on a horse with golden shoes. From that time the Easter parade and festivities grew to become a much-anticipated event across more than 150 years with a horse and rider each year leading the Grand Parade down Ford Street. Organisers of this year's event are keen to hear from local businesses interested in sponsoring the festival, as well as market stallholders and volunteers to help out with the running of the event. For more information about the event go to www.beechworthgoldenhorseshoes.com.au or search Golden Horseshoes Festival on Facebook.

Golden Horseshoes Festival is back for 2022

For more information about the event go to www.beechworthgoldenhorseshoes.com.au or search Golden Horseshoes Festival on Facebook.