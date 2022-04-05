news, local-news,

BRIGHT is set to have another summer without a metal slide into the Ovens River, while Myrtleford's visitor information centre is earmarked for relocation. Alpine Council will discuss both topics at its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The slide, which faced the town side of the river's pool, was removed in October after safety concerns and the council decided in December to install a replacement subject to feedback. However, the impact of COVID and wet January weather saw a reduction in summer tourists and councillors are being urged to await more data over next summer before making a decision in May 2023. "Due to the disruptions and challenges associated with operating the river pool during the summer period there was insufficient opportunity to properly assess user experience and any negative impact on the removal of the slide," shire officers stated. IN OTHER NEWS: Replacing the metal slide with one considered to be safer is estimated at $70,000 with ongoing costs of $8800. Life Saving Victoria did an assessment on the metal slide last winter which influenced the shire's decision to remove the slippery dip. Bright's plastic Rotary waterslide was replaced in the lead-up to last summer. The Myrtleford visitor information centre is now in a building with an eatery along the Great Alpine Road near the town's court house. It is proposed to move it north along the road to Myrtleford Memorial Hall, which is undergoing a refurbishment that is due to be completed by June 30. The need to keep the centre open at least six hours a day to meet accreditation rules and a desire to make better use of the hall have driven the recommendation to move the visitor hub. Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president Jim van Geet said he had long pushed for a move, saying the hall would be more prominent to travellers from Wangaratta and could host events. "It's a brilliant building, it's just had some renovations and there's more being done to it," Mr van Geet said. Alpine Council mayor Sarah Nicholas said the hall was a "fabulous asset". The Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty visitor centres are council administered and staffed by volunteers. Cr Nicholas said there was no plan to follow Wodonga and take services solely online. "The demographics for our visitors are really wide and there's plenty of people who like to find a face and have a chat rather than look at a screen or an iPad," she said. "I think it's important to keep them open." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/fb1f8e69-f835-4570-b0ec-1cc361e3fbdc.jpg/r0_45_3640_2102_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg