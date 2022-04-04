news, local-news,

A NEW Wodonga councillor will be chosen later this month to replace former deputy mayor Kat Bennett. The Victorian Electoral Commission announced on Monday it would conduct a countback at 10am on April 27 to fill the vacancy. Votes from the last council election in 2020 will be redistributed to determine the new councillor. The public can observe the online process through the VEC website. A link to the countback will be made available via the VEC website from 9:30 am on April 27. Ms Bennett resigned last month, citing changes in her work situation for her decision. Former councillor Danny Lowe and Danny Chamberlain, the son of a past mayor Rex Chamberlain, are the leading contenders to fill the gap based on vote tallies in 2020. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

