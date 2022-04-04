news, local-news,

ALBURY and Wodonga hospital's code yellow emergency has extended into a second week with no indication on when it will be lifted. The status was invoked at the start of last week and has now exceeded the six days of a code yellow last month. An Albury Wodonga Health spokeswoman said on Monday "we are still operating under this procedure with no planned date for lifting". The action has been taken in response to higher than usual demand for the emergency departments at Albury and Wodonga hospitals and it is aimed at tailoring capacity to meet those surges. At Jerilderie, staff shortages have prompted Murrumbidgee Local Health District to not open the emergency department at the town's multipurpose service for 24 hours a day from next Monday. In a temporary move, the department will operate from 7am to 10pm until more nursing staff in particular are available. Patients wanting assistance outside those hours are urged to visit Finley hospital or ring 000 for an ambulance. Meanwhile, industrial action being taken this Thursday by the Health Services Union in NSW is not expected to have a significant impact on Albury hospital because its members there are under Victorian administration rather than being in the NSW Health umbrella. Health Services Union NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said his members, who paramedics, cleaners, allied health workers, administrators and caterers, would be holding stop work meetings between 10am and midday at hospitals around the state. In the Riverina, that involves Murrumbidgee district hospitals at places such as Corowa, Deniliquin and Wagga. The action is aimed at seeking pay rises to keep up with the cost of living. "We're wanting to say this isn't just a Sydney problem," Mr Hayes said. "We don't want a major impact on the community but we want to show the government that our members are unhappy." Mr Hayes said further industrial action is likely to continue until next year's state election if the government does not shift its position. NSW Health stated it and the government were in talks with the union and were "committed to reaching a resolution in the best interests of our patients and our healthcare workers".

