All winners of the Border Club Challenge have now emerged following the last of the grand finals on the weekend. North Albury rose to the top to claim the division one prize from Henty, while Howlong proved too strong for Holbrook in the division two decider. In the division three final, Commercial Club defeated Walla Walla at Culcairn, while North Albury Green took the trophy from fellow clubmen North Albury Gold in the division four competition. After their initial encounter was postponed due to Covid issues, Walla Walla had the edge over North Albury to claim the division five prize on Saturday at Henty. ALSO IN SPORT: Lavington's Duncan Balloch and David Warford and Commercial's Darryl Coventry teamed up to win the Border Club Challenge open triples at Walla on Sunday. The Albury and District under-50s pairs will be played at the Commercial Club this weekend with eight teams entered.

