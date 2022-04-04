news, local-news,

A Corowa couple waited almost three months to claim more than $20,000 from an instant scratchie. The $5 ticket, which netted the couple $24,000, was purchased at Gyles Newsagency on Sanger Street, Corowa, and sat on their fridge for several weeks until the "time was right" to declare it. A new car is at the top of their wish list. "I bought this ticket myself. But it wasn't for me, it was for my husband," she laughed. "I rarely buy tickets, but on this particular day, I had some change leftover, so I thought I'd pick one up for my husband as a surprise. "He was so shocked when he scratched it and saw we'd won the top prize. "It was so unbelievable. We were so overwhelmed by it all. We checked the ticket about 10 times. "We won this prize back in January, but we've been so busy, and we wanted to go into the head office together, so it's taken us a long time to claim this prize. "You wouldn't believe it, but the ticket's just been stuck on the fridge since my hubby scratched it. IN OTHER NEWS: "There was just $24,000 right on the fridge this whole time. It's quite funny. "We will use $20,000 of the prize to buy a car, as we desperately need one. Then we'll use the rest to spoil ourselves." Gyles Newsagency owner Peter Tait said his team was over the moon for the couple. "We were so excited. We're always so excited when someone wins a big prize," he said. "Before the woman bought it, she told us they needed a new car, and then they had this win - so I guess that means they're getting a new car. "Knowing it's brought the couple so much joy is just incredible. We're so happy for them and wish them the best of luck. "We can't wait for our next big win. It's always such a fantastic moment for everyone." In 2021, there were 157 top prize scratchie winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who took home more than $10 million. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/f466a5c7-33d2-4718-972b-fa78b168a03c.jpg/r0_20_362_225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg