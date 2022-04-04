sport, local-sport,

Albury Netball Association hosted 64 teams for its annual representative carnival on Sunday, with J.C King Park returning to its pre-pandemic glory. Among the teams to take advantage of the tournament was the Hume Netball Association, with the league's under-13s side claiming the division in its debut. "Everyone's really excited to be back playing netball on Saturdays and then also being able to have rep opportunities to further develop their skills," Hume rep coordinator Aimee Riley said. "Our juniors haven't received the same opportunities as years gone by before Covid, so it's great to be able to bring that back into the program for them to develop their skills. "There was a bit of rain, but overall it was a great day for the girls to get some netball in." Hume also had under-15s and under-17s entered in the tournament and hope to have an interleague opportunity against the Tallangatta and District Netball Association later this year. Albury Association and Wodonga Association entered 11 teams respectively across the four grades, with around 1500 players, officials and spectators present. Other associations to enter the carnival were Murray FNL (three teams), Wangaratta (six teams), Yarrawonga (three teams), Narrandera (two teams), Deniliquin (five teams), Wagga (four teams), Benalla (two teams), Echuca (five teams), Mansfield (two teams) and Corowa (six teams). ALSO IN SPORT: The Albury tournament was the first of several Association carnivals scheduled for North East Victoria and the NSW regions over the next couple of months, which will lead up to the Netball Victoria Association Championships in May. The Ovens and Murray, Tallangatta and Hume League netball competitions also got under way on the weekend for the new season.

