Charges laid against a former Border football club treasurer alleging he committed a fraud of nearly $185,000 have been adjourned for several weeks. That followed a brief mention of professional accountant Bradley James Tyrell's matter yesterday before Albury Local Court registrar Wendy Howard. Police have claimed that Tyrell, 41, dishonestly obtained $184,950 from Hume League club Rand-Walbundrie-Walla over nearly three years. The 42 charges were adjourned to May 16.

