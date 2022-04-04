community, cfa community day

Four decades of fighting fires has served up a lifetime of memories for Bruce Morrison. The Leneva country fire service celebrated 75 years of operation on the weekend since officially opening in 1947. In 2016, Mr Morrison stepped down from captain following more than 42 years in service, handing the responsibilities over to Cameron Potter. "I stepped down because I want to allow a new generation of people to come up with new ideas for the station, and we're always changing the way we operate," he said. "But mark my word, my involvement doesn't stop there. "I'm still active as a volunteer, and that will never change." On Sunday, the CFA opened its doors to the public. It showcased what they had to offer to the community in several different educational activities throughout the fire station. The event was described as an excellent opportunity to see what it was like being involved as a firefighter, learning about the crews, seeing the fire engines, and learning to be fire safe. "We want people to know we are here to help, we are a call away, and we are always here to keep you safe," Mr Morrison said. Children immersed themselves in the firefighter culture, with virtual reality headsets and smokehouses being a hit for the day. Around 200 people attended the open day. Camron Potter had spent the past 11 years working his way up to his current position as station captain. "Since I've been captain, I've seen a lot - the past two years have put a huge strain on the members, and there are many protocols we have to follow," he said. "We have close to 50 members, and we work closely as a team. Our oldest volunteer is 90-years-old. "We are always open for more members and hope that they see the day as a day to see what we are all about. "This past year, the fire season has dropped off, and we are thankful for the rain flow." IN OTHER NEWS: To balance his busy work life, Mr Potter enjoys a relaxed lifestyle with his family. "The role doesn't come without its challenges," he said. "but I know that the reason I do it is so I can do my part." As a part of the weekend of celebrations, a dinner was held in honour of all those volunteers who had served for half a century. The dinner was attended by Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton and the chief of CFA. "It was great to learn about the early days of the brigade and to see where it all started through a walk down memory lane," Mr Potter said. "It's a huge achievement for the volunteers who accepted a service award."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/bd9647ab-3f5c-4d6f-b01a-7b53cff0be64.jpg/r0_246_4847_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg