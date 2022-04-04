Final send off for Garry Rake to be held following crash

news, local-news,

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday following the tragic death of a man in an accident in Thurgoona. Garry Rake's died on March 25, and his body was found at the town's golf course the following day. IN OTHER NEWS: Tributes have flowed for the 51-year-old father-of-three and grandfather following his death. He was heavily involved in the Thurgoona Football Club. A service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Swan Street, North Albury, from 10.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/2f1b722e-8add-4ce7-8073-c59fb2a3b2ba.jpg/r500_132_710_251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg