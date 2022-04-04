Final send off for Garry Rake to be held following crash
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday following the tragic death of a man in an accident in Thurgoona.
Garry Rake's died on March 25, and his body was found at the town's golf course the following day.
Tributes have flowed for the 51-year-old father-of-three and grandfather following his death.
He was heavily involved in the Thurgoona Football Club.
A service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Swan Street, North Albury, from 10.30am.
