A woman who defrauded a major insurance company of more than $50,000 has escaped jail only because of her mental health issues. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin indicated to Jenner Bell her offending was so serious that ordinarily this should have been her punishment. The court heard though that Bell's struggles reduced her moral culpability. IN OTHER NEWS: "I note your significant mental health (problems)," Ms McLaughlin said. Another key factor in her offending - Bell made an insurance claim for $53,253.20 after falsely reporting to police the theft of her four-wheel-drive and a caravan and contents - was a difficult relationship with her partner. Ms McLaughlin pointed to a sentence assessment report prepared on Bell by NSW Community Corrections that revealed she genuinely believed at the time that the vehicles had been stolen. "But at that time," she said of the relationship, "you were under his coercive control." If not for these very particular circumstances, Ms McLaughlin told the 39-year-old, her sentence would have been full-time jail. MORE COURT STORIES Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said Bell had recently moved from Corowa to Portland on Victoria's south-west coast as part of her efforts to rehabilitate her life. Ms McLaughlin agreed it was a "significant" mitigating factor in Bell's favour that she had repaid the money she defrauded from RACV Insurance for the four-wheel-drive. But Mr Moody said it was acknowledged that this amount of $7753.20 for the 2003 Toyota Prado was in fact "forwarded by her grandfather" as Bell had no financial resources. Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike said the $45,500 defrauded for the supposedly stolen caravan, plus contents, still had to be paid back. Instead of jail, Bell was convicted and placed on a nine-month community corrections order. That will require her to be supervised by Community Corrections, who she must report to first before this is transferred to Victoria. Ms McLaughlin also ordered Bell, who made no comment during her appearance on Monday, pay RACV Insurance $45,000 compensation. Unlike her previous court appearance, when she angrily stormed out of court, Bell remained calm as her fate was determined. She previously pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

