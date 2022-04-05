sport, local-sport, tyler schiller, gundagai, fall

Racing is full of high and lows as rising jockey Tyler Schiller can attest to. Schiller recently notched one of the biggest wins of his blossoming career after winning the Albury Gold Cup on the Mark Newnham-trained Harmony Rose. But little more than a week later, Schiller was lucky to escape serious injury after having the misfortune of being bucked off his mount shortly after the start at Gundagai on Sunday. The Danielle Sieb-trained Come On Harry was on his worst behaviour as the three-year-old gelding decided to put on a wild bucking show more accustomed to a rodeo. Schiller used all his riding skills to try and stay aboard before being wildly flung from the Come On Harry 100-metres after the start. In what could have been a nasty incident, Schiller was flung into the metal mile marker sign before landing heavily. "I was trying to stay on him and when he didn't want to stop at the rail, he just lined up with the sign perfectly," Schiller told Racenet. "But it looked a lot worse than it was. "It didn't really hurt that much. "When I hit the sign, it sliced my arm and I have just got a bit of a black eye but that's about it." ALSO IN SPORT Schiller was taken to Wagga Base Hospital where he was cleared of any serious injury. Come On Harry also escaped injury but will have to satisfactorily trial before having his next start. Schiller missed riding at Hawkesbury on Tuesday but is expected to be given the all-clear to ride at Canterbury on Wednesday.

