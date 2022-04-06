news, local-news,

A Border soccer club will be without permanent changerooms or a canteen for two seasons, but it hasn't stopped them kicking goals. Melrose FC's clubrooms were gutted by a major fire in October last year, which forced them to scramble for a temporary solution to start the 2022 Albury-Wodonga Football Association competition. The club secured two shipping containers for Melrose Park three days out from round one, which was covered by AWFA, and have hosted four straight home matches and four rounds of the FA Cup competition. Power has been connected to the units by Albury Council for lighting and air-conditioning, while an additional water outlet has been installed to accommodate a mobile canteen, which was hired from Wodonga TAFE last weekend. The new building isn't scheduled to be completed until March 2024, after it was first planned to be ready by the start of the 2023 season. Melrose FC president David Pye was disappointed to learn the club wouldn't have a new building sooner, but said they would "soldier on". The club's senior women's team has started the year unbeaten, while the senior men have dropped just one game, which Mr Pye said had lifted the spirits. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're travelling well under the circumstances," he said. "We have no shower facilities and we've only just got cold water facilities as of last Thursday. "The Lavington Anglers Club have been kind enough to lend us a key to use their toilets across the road." Mr Pye said council offered Melrose FC the option to relocate to another ground in Albury, but the committee feared it would be detrimental to the club's future. AWFA plans to give Melrose FC "a breather" after its huge volunteer effort to host extra matches without permanent facilities. With several grounds unavailable due to the crossover from summer sports, president Greg Scott said Melrose had been willing to help out as required. "We're getting back onto Jelbart Park, Willow Park and Kelly Park are now available, so we will be able to spread things around a little bit more," he said. "We'll give them a little bit of a breather now." Albury Council city landscapes service leader David Costello said the $2 million redevelopment is a significant project for the club and the Lavington community. "The new design is particularly focused on encouraging and growing female participation in the sport, with the provision of female change facilities," he said. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had an impact on the initial project timeline, alongside the devastating impacts of vandalism experienced last year. "We are pleased to say that procurement of a detailed design consultant for the redevelopment is now well under way, and we can't wait to share more detail with the community." Albury Council committed $1,701,442, $350,000 of which came from the NSW government to be used towards female friendly facilities, in its 2021-22 budget to build a new clubroom. An additional $257,000 was secured through a grant, while Melrose FC added $50,000 to take the total budget to $2,008,442. Tender submissions for the project close on April 22.

