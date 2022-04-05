sport, local-sport,

Billabong Crows' A-grade side was almost completely fielded by two families for round one as sisters joined forces. Paige, Allanah, Bethany and Brooklyn Moloney all took to the court together, while siblings Brooke Davies and Ella Morley received their first opportunity to play alongside each other in the senior side. Davies and Morley made up the Crows' defensive end, with the side's convincing win against Brock-Burrum marking 19-year-old Morley's A-grade debut. While Paige, Bethany and Brooklyn have found permanent position's in the team, an opportunity opened up for Allanah to join them from B-grade. Paige admitted the stars aligned for both families on game day. "It just happened to work out on the weekend that Ella and Allanah got the opportunity to step up to A-grade and it just happened that we had four of the Moloney girls and two of the Morley girls out there," she said. "It was nice for us and them to get a chance to do that. "Being a very family oriented club, it's nice to see that when it can happen. "We have lots of siblings in the netball and also the football." The Crows are currently without last season's league best and fairest winning defender Harriet Simpson due to pregnancy, while Deniliquin Rams' recruit Gabby Barlow was unavailable for round one. ALSO IN SPORT: The four Moloney sisters had their first opportunity to play an A-grade game together back in the 2018 season under former coach Beck O'Connell. "There's been times here and there where we've had three of us on the court," Paige said. "It doesn't happen very often. It's a bit weird at the start, but it's nice to be all on the court together." While all clubs battled through the uncertainties of last season due to the pandemic, the Crows faced further adversity while separated from coach Millie Ferguson at times. "I think we learnt a lot last year having Millie missing throughout the season between the restrictions and the border closures," Paige said. "I think that has made us a bit stronger for this year, and maybe given us more of a drive for the finals. "There's some unfinished business there so we're just hoping we can finish that off this year and hopefully be there at the end when it matters. "It's nice to be back into it and getting rid of the cobwebs after an unfinished season." Crows will now prepare for its first home game of the season against Henty.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/ff49aac8-65f4-4d72-b7c4-d77906b95227.jpg/r0_34_2571_1487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg