news, local-news,

SYDNEY folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Julia Stone is coming to the Border this weekend. Stone will perform at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday as part of Great Southern Nights. An initiative from ARIA and the NSW government to kick-start live music and encourage tourism amid the global pandemic, Great Southern Nights is a timely reprieve for the entertainment industry. Stone said she was excited to perform tracks from her third solo album Sixty Summers. "I wrote Sixty Summers over so many years, and through different life experiences and moments," she said. "It means a lot to me to finally share with everyone these hidden stories of that time; I can't wait to perform these songs and others, it's been too long." IN OTHER NEWS: Stone's first solo album in eight years, Sixty Summers arrives as a powerful rebirth for one of Australia's most prolific artists. Sixty Summers dives into the cosmopolitan, hedonistic world of moonlit pop. Sunday's show starts at 7pm. For tickets visit: juliastone.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/e54bbade-6af7-4bed-8c10-124a76ecd4e0.jpg/r0_1261_3236_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg