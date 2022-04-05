news, local-news,

THE Off-Grid Living Festival returns to Eldorado this weekend. Since its inception in 2018, it has become one of the biggest sustainability events in Australia. It features exhibitors, talks and workshops from people who are passionate about sustainability. IN OTHER NEWS: It will showcase luxury off-grid housing and vehicles through to minimalist survival skills, bushcrafts and tiny houses. The festival runs over Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

