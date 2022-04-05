news, local-news,

THE next chief executive officer of Wodonga Council should be "an enabler of a high-performance culture". That skill is referenced in an advertisement for the job which has been vacant since the resignation last year of Mark Dixon, who is now working in Fiji after managing the city since 2019. The notice from recruitment firm McArthur also calls for someone who has "all-round business acumen" and an "exceptional track record" of leadership. "Your ability to develop trusted relationships with a range of stakeholders including staff, councillors, various community groups, the business sector and at all levels of government will be highly valued," it states. "You will already have proven yourself as an innovative, contemporary, engaging, and visionary leader within a large, future-focused organisation, and now ready for a new dimension of challenge." IN OTHER NEWS: A salary is not mentioned in the advertisement but it is expected to be around $200,000. Applications for the position close on April 25. In February, councillors awarded a tender to McArthur to seek a new CEO and allocated $32,000 in their budget for the process. A further $6000 was added in March. A tally of $65,000 was outlaid to replace Patience Harrington with Mr Dixon in 2019 and another firm SHK was engaged with McArthur a losing bidder. A list of applicants for the job will be presented to the full council for consideration before final interviews and a decision. This varies from 2019 when three councillors, then mayor Anna Speedie, deputy mayor Kat Bennett and councillor Libby Hall determined a shortlist before candidates were interviewed by the full council.

