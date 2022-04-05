news, local-news,

A key figure in Albury and the North East's pandemic response says a new public health partnership is one of the best things to come out of COVID-19. Across Victoria, Primary Care Partnerships are transitioning to integrate with Primary Health Units, meaning the Upper Hume PCP will become part of the expanded Public Health Unit at Albury Wodonga Health this month. AWH Local Public Health Unit executive director Lucie Shanahan said the change was a "fantastic step forward". "It's a really welcome outcome for us," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The decision from the Department of Health confirms an ongoing future for Local Public Health Units, which certainly have been established in response to COVID-19, but I think what we can see now is that they're a really necessary addition to the health landscape across local regions. "That's been one of the best things to come out of COVID-19." Victoria's Local Public Health Units were established to manage the pandemic response at a local level, but under the new ongoing partnership, other public health issues, such as healthy ageing, can also be addressed. Ms Shanahan said the majority of the PCP's existing projects would continue under the LPHU banner. UHPCP executive officer Dr Kathleen Brasher said the collaboration would strengthen the PCP's health promotion work, which has been operating for 20 years. "You also can't have a public health unit without addressing health promotion, so it gives it a completeness," she said. Dr Brasher said the PCP had worked closely with many community and not-for-profit organisations and her staff would be able to bring those connections and networks into the new partnership. "So we'll be able to bring those important and very diverse voices into a stronger relationship with Albury Wodonga Health, which will be important and into the Public Health Unit, which is paramount," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/1221b439-aea1-469f-bc7d-e84fcd55ce0f.jpg/r2_79_4462_2599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg