Monique Barry likes to believe she is saving the planet one garden at a time. After leaving a successful job in real estate and insurance, Mrs Barry began thinking about a different career path while on maternity leave. With thanks to a bit of good timing, she counts her transition to becoming a professional gardener and small business owner as "fortuitous and lucky". "I've always loved gardening," she said. "I've always been in the garden since I was a child, or out on a farm ... out in nature, and I thought, 'Why don't I follow it, study it, and follow it for a career?'." In 2019, Mrs Barry studied a Certificate III Horticulture at Wodonga TAFE. Later, she continued her studies with a Certificate IV Permaculture at the TAFE NSW National Environment Centre in Thurgoona. "Before the pandemic, I started following that direction, which was like a premonition of what's to come, and how popular gardening would become," she said. Mrs Barry said her business, Monique's Garden, grew by word of mouth. She counts working on a garden by iconic Australian landscape designer, Edna Walling, as a career highlight. "The owners were willing to give us the role because we were just so excited and passionate," Mrs Barry said. Initially, the odd job came through fellow students, friends and old work mates. "There's always a connection, there's always someone else who needs help, and it's all varied roles," she said. Mrs Barry said she would like to see more people spend time outside and notice seasonal changes. TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Agroecology Rob Fenton said the pandemic had caused a huge shift in how gardening careers were viewed. "COVID has made many people pause and see gardening as a career or an important part of their lives," Mr Fenton said. "People are re-evaluating and connecting back to things that are real." Mrs Barry said one of the highlights of her job was connecting with diverse people and hearing the stories of their gardens. "All their connections to their gardens, or their farms, are wildly variable," she said. "You never know what you're going to turn up to from one day to the next, which is so exciting. "And you're often going along that journey with them."

