sport, australian-rules-football, beechworth, alessandro belci, brayden carey

Beechworth has signed promising Wangaratta Rovers youngster Alessandro Belci. Belci played thirds for the Hawks in 2019 before making his senior debut at WJ Findlay Oval under coach Daryn Cresswell last year. He managed three senior matches last season while also spending time in the reserves. Belci made an impressive debut for Beechworth last weekend after switching clubs late in the pre-season. He booted five goals in the Bushrangers big win over Rutherglen and was among the best players. Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey said Belci would add another dimension to their new look side this season. ALSO IN SPORT "Alessandro is a talented kid and won the thirds league best and fairest in the O&M in 2019," Carey said. "He's played a handful of senior matches for the Rovers. "He will add to our midfield rotations but is also a dangerous forward option." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/e4dbc46e-5eaa-4977-94a7-142da2d530ba.jpg/r2525_397_5118_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg