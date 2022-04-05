sport, local-sport,

Inde-Ana Burgess is dreaming of one day following in Sam Kerr's footsteps after making an explosive start to her senior football career. The 14-year-old Melrose striker hit the ground running with two goals in her first game against Wodonga Diamonds, before netting a dramatic late double to sink free-scoring Albury Hotspurs. But the teenager hit new heights on Sunday when she found the back of the net four times in an 8-0 win over Myrtleford, moving to the top of the AWFA goalscoring charts. The pace and finishing of Burgess left the Savoy in a spin and put the biggest smile on her face. "I just love football at the moment," Burgess said. "It's always been my dream to play football and now it's coming true. "Football brings me so much happiness. "I'm here because I love football and it's my passion to play with players like this. "I've been playing for five or six years now and I've loved it ever since I started watching Sam Kerr playing for the Matildas and Chelsea. "I just love watching her." Burgess was unstoppable on Sunday, getting the ball out of her feet early and leaving the Myrtleford defenders for dead once she got in behind. The belief was flowing through her after making such an impact late in the game against Hotspurs. "I took a lot of confidence from that game," Burgess said. "I didn't think I could actually score against them but I guess I can! "To do that against a strong team like Hotspurs, I guess it boosted my confidence again with football, thinking I can be the next Matildas player, the next Sam Kerr, in the future. "That feeling was really good because I knew, as soon as I scored that last goal, the ref was going to blow the whistle. "I was like 'we just won against Hotspurs and I scored two goals in the last four minutes!' "It felt amazing." The rate at which Burgess is progressing has impressed Melrose coach Adam Waters. "It's really good to have her on board," Waters said. "I've been watching her for a year or two, we waited that extra year (to play seniors) and it's really paid off for her. "She's one of the better young girls I've ever seen play. "We've talked about cutting straight in to goal and using her strengths for her to kick goals. "She's exceeding what you would expect from someone of her age in front of goal. "It's one of the hardest things to do and she does that probably the best out of anyone." ALSO IN SPORT: Melrose are second on the ladder ahead of Wednesday's much-anticipated clash with reigning Division 1 champions Albury United. "No-one used to talk about us but I think we've surprised a lot of people," Burgess said. "I knew we could do well this year, I just didn't think we could do this well! "I just love playing with these girls at Melrose. "Knowing they're older, I can listen to them and learn from their experience." Waters is thrilled to have taken a maximum nine points so far this season. "I've been really impressed," he said. "I don't know what's happened but the girls are playing really nicely and getting a few wins on the board. "I knew they always had it in them but they're giving it a red-hot crack this year and it's paying dividends. "They're a bunch of characters, all 14 of them, unique in their own way. "They're gelling well, keeping it simple, passing and moving and it's working." Wednesday's game at Melrose Park kicks off at 6:30pm.

