sport, local-sport,

The Ovens and Murray League has selected a 17 and under representative netball squad for the first time since the grade was expanded from under-16s. From the 15-player group, teams will be selected to contest tournaments in Wangaratta and Wodonga before the North East Zone Tournament and an interleague clash against the Goulburn Valley League in May. Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House will lead the young squad, who will play its first carnival this Sunday. O and M netball director Tamara Mathews is excited by the talent coming through the league's ranks. "The talent is outstanding," she said. "We saw the strength in the 17s competition last year and a lot of those girls have been selected in this side. "There's some new faces and girls who are playing senior grades, which is exciting for the clubs as well. "They're really keen to be out playing netball again and as many opportunities as they can get to be out playing netball is exciting for them." ALSO IN SPORT: While House has previously been involved with interleague at an open level, it's her first time in this role. "She has a huge amount of experience at a club level as well as coaching rep teams and being involved in representative pathway programs," Mathews said. "She's familiar with a lot of the players and with the carnival type format that we'll be playing in. "The Wangaratta and Wodonga carnivals will be a nice lead into both interleague and the zone tournament." The representative squad is: Audrey Adams (North Albury), Kate Evans (North Albury), Georgie Hemphill (Yarrawonga), Lily Kelly (Raiders), Ava Koschitzke (Raiders), Mia Lavis (Raiders), Maggie McGrath (Raiders), Lauren McInnes (Rovers), Olivia Maguire (Raiders), Elizabeth Murphy (Wodonga), Christine Oguche (Lavington), Kaliesha Pell (Yarrawonga), Zoe Prentice (Raiders), Olivia Sanson (Lavington), Chloe Wheaton (Yarrawonga). After the Ovens and Murray League's season opening matches, Wodonga, North Albury, Raiders and Yarrawonga will commence their campaigns this weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/a8abef5c-1540-44ea-8b73-5c37462d617b.jpg/r0_476_5184_3405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg