Police are investigating the cause of a fire in a store room in Albury at about 9.30pm on Monday night. Fire and Rescue inspector Frank Finlay said there was thousands of dollars in damage to the store room attached to the West End Plaza, but it was lucky the fire didn't spread further due to an automatic sprinkler system. "If it was earlier in the day and there were cars parked beside the area it could have spread to the cars and then had that domino effect," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The store room was made of what we call insulated sandwich panels, now they can become very intense fires and create lot of black smoke but the West End Plaza has a sprinkler system which actually knocked down and kept the fire at bay until fire fighters arrived." Two crews attended the scene for about two hours. Mr Finlay said the storeroom held cans of drink, food and hand sanitiser. A house fire in Wodonga's Hume Street is still under investigation after it was deemed suspicious by police.

