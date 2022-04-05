news, court-and-crime,

A WEST Albury man charged with murder over the death of a father in north-west Victoria has a drug addiction, a court heard yesterday. Dael Daniel Newman, 41, appeared before magistrates in Albury and Wodonga yesterday morning and afternoon after being charged on Monday in relation to the death of David Gaskell, 58. Mr Gaskell died at his home at Manangatang, west of Swan Hill, on Wednesday last week after suffering stab wounds. Newman appeared in custody before Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin who ordered that he be taken into the care of Victorian homicide detectives as part of his extradition. "Do you understand that, Mr Newman?" Ms McLaughlin asked the accused, in granting the extradition. "Yes," Newman replied in a loud voice. The bespectacled Newman, a slight, short man with a shaved head, then faced Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins after lunch. The court heard Newman suffered curvature of the spine and experienced schizophrenia and depression. IN OTHER NEWS: His lawyer told the magistrate that Newman took various drugs for his conditions. It was also mentioned that Newman had an opiate addiction which he was "coming down from". No application for bail was made, although given the charge Mr Watkins would not have the power to grant a release. Newman was ordered to re-appear on August 31, when he will face Mildura court for a committal mention. In addition to murder, Newman has been charged with aggravated burglary and intentionally causing injury. Mr Gaskell has been described by police as a seasonal worker and known to Newman. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

