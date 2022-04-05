news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington man accused of fleeing police in a stolen car before crashing into a tree has been denied freedom over the danger he posed to the community. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin accepted a police argument that Stefan Brennan remained too serious a risk. The 27-year-old appeared in the court dock on a series of charges laid over an incident at the weekend where he allegedly refused police demands to pull over. IN OTHER NEWS: He had come to their attention, it has been alleged, when supposedly seen behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Corolla in Bralgon Street, Lavington, on Saturday about 10.45am. That car was stolen from Beechworth mid-last week and allegedly had false claims when police tried to intercept the vehicle. Brennan made no comment during a bail application made on his behalf by lawyer Louise Dart, who said she was not yet in a position to enter pleas to the charges. RELATED: Driver in stolen car crashes in North Albury following police chase Prosecutor Senior-Constable Jason Galea submitted that bail should not be granted given the serious nature of the allegations. Senior-Constable Galea said Brennan had "numerous" traffic offences on his criminal record and had served time in custody after being convicted for similar matters. "He even mounted the kerb during the pursuit," he told Ms McLaughlin, in emphasising the dangerous nature of Brennan's alleged offending. Sen-Constable Galea said it was broad daylight so there were many people out and about in the area at the time. He also said, in arguing the risk of Brennan not appearing in court next time if granted bail, that the accused got out of the car after the crash and ran off in order to avoid police. Ms McLaughlin refused bail, adjourning the case to April 27. "It's a strong prosecution case in relation to each of the matters," she said. Ms McLaughlin noted how Brennan had made some admissions to police. Brennan faces several charges, including police pursuit, dangerous driving, knowingly drive a stolen conveyance and receiving property stolen outside of NSW. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/9274eced-8ed7-45c0-9f01-3cf88d457733.jpg/r2_381_5198_3317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg