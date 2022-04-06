news, court-and-crime,

A drug-driving truck driver "got lost" and pointed his rig in the wrong direction on the Hume Freeway at Table Top, a court has heard. Wayne Paul Sayers had just woken from a rest break beside the freeway when he decided to resume his journey on October 15 about 5am. He had driven about 400 metres, heading south in the north-bound lanes, when he realised his mistake and pulled over. IN OTHER NEWS: The 56-year-old from the south-western Sydney suburb of Bradbury has pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of driving a vehicle under the influence. Sayers did not appear in Albury Local Court, where he was represented by solicitor Angus Lingham. He had previously been convicted over the charge, a ruling that Mr Lingham said his client did not wish to challenge. Mr Lingham submitted that given the nature of the offending, it would be appropriate for the court to order a sentence assessment report. MORE COURT STORIES Magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed with the submission. "This is a very serious matter, Mr Lingham. I'll order a report." Because of his Sydney address, Ms McLaughlin ordered the report be prepared by NSW Community Corrections at Campbelltown. Police told the court that Sayers was heading north on October 14 when he pulled over at a Glenrowan rest stop about 5pm. He slept until 2.30am and then resumed his journey. About an hour later, on reaching Table Top, he again felt fatigued. He pulled his rig onto a graveled area beside the freeway, near the Olympic Highway intersection, and stayed for about 90 minutes. "In trying to find his way out of the gravel pit, he has become disorientated and began travelling south in the north-bound lanes of the Hume Highway," police said. Police arrived soon after and noticed Sayers appeared to be affected by illicit substances. Blood and urine tests revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and the anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen. Sayers will be sentenced on May 16.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/624bc9d0-21a7-44df-a00c-12e7d52d4889.jpg/r3_369_5182_3295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg