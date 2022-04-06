community, Red Cross Patient Transport, Volunteers, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Albury

Wodonga's Sandra Green liked volunteering in the Red Cross op shop - until the pandemic hit and stopped her. "When COVID happened, I just cried," she said. "And then they just rang me and said, 'We've got some driving that needs to be done'." So Mrs Green became a volunteer driver for Red Cross Patient Transport and found herself kept busy owing to health restrictions that barred older drivers. "I did over 80,000 kilometres," she said. "I've absolutely loved it, I've met some wonderful people, I've got some really good friends out of it too." Red Cross Patient Transport needs more drivers in Wodonga and Wangaratta so the free service can continue and grow. Under the guidance of Wodonga convener Isobel Drum and Wangaratta convener Jill Farquhar, the volunteers help eligible clients travel to and from medical appointments in the region and in Melbourne. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga's Lorrie Flegeltaub became a driver eight years ago after seeing the role advertised. "Something about caring for one another, that was lovely, that drew me to ring up," he said. His contribution is undoubtedly valued by his passengers but there are mutual benefits too. "It's one way of becoming active and it's helping someone as well," Mr Flegeltaub said. "It's great for me and they enjoy it, you natter on and you learn a lot about people. You never stop learning about people, I can tell you, and we get some characters." Ms Farquhar said six drivers in her region had received 10-year service medals for their efforts. Although free, donations are encouraged if clients are able to support the program. Carers can also travel and passenger number restrictions have eased slightly. "Now new drivers get to do buddy runs," Ms Farquhar said. "Just a couple of trips, then they're right to go." Drivers need to have a full licence and undergo police checks. Those interested can contact the conveners on 0427 519 925 (Wodonga) or 0427 500 940 (Wangaratta). As Mr Flegeltaub observes, "they're a good lot". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/e43428fb-05c5-4ea3-b2cf-ef33c92978c0.jpg/r0_382_4983_3197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg