sport, australian-rules-football, north wangaratta, afl legend

North Wangaratta is buzzing with anticipation after winning a competition where an AFL legend will come out of retirement to make a cameo appearance. Dubbed The Carlton Draft, the Hawks were one of eight lucky club's across Victoria to be announced the winners from more than 500 entries. The other seven clubs selected were Dalyston, Campbells Creek, Nhill, Portarlington, Branxholme Wallacedale, Longwood and Gormandale. Four-time premiership Hawk Jarryd Roughead alongside Eddie Betts, Dale Thomas, Nathan Jones, Brendon Goddard, Alex Rance, Shaun Burgoyne and Cam Mooney are the former stars up for grabs in the draft. It's now a nervous wait for clubs ahead of 'draft night' on Wednesday, April 27, which will be broadcast live on Fox Footy. The draft order and how it's determined will be revealed on the night. North Wangaratta coach Josh Warren said it was a huge buzz to be involved in the promotion designed to help local clubs get back on their feet after one of the toughest periods in recent memory. "It's a massive boost for our club," Warren said. "Our club deserves it in my opinion after all the hardship it has gone through recently, losing our ground for three years and only getting it back in 2019. "Then we got flooded out in the first year. "To have a Hall of Fame player come and don the Hawks jumper - it's going to be massive." Shane Matheson is credited with submitting the winning entry on behalf of the Hawks. "Shane is vice-president of the club and the Matheson name is synonymous with the club," he said. "By his own admission Shane said his submission wasn't anything too spectacular but fortunately was still good enough to win." The club received the good news almost a fortnight ago. ALSO IN SPORT "Now there's a draft where you get a slot and get to pick who you want on April 27 and it will be live on Fox Footy. at 8.30 pm," he said. "So it's a pretty big deal to be honest." Marmo said if he personally had first choice in the draft he would find it hard to split Burgoyne and Betts. "I would be torn between Burgoyne or Betts if it was up to me," he said. "Obviously two brilliant footballers with a wealth of knowledge and experience. "Being coach, I would let them play wherever. "But everyone knows I rate myself as a goalkicker and I would back myself to beat Eddie Betts in a goalkicking competition. "Everyone's heard of Eddie's pocket where he kicked all his miraculous goals from. "But I wouldn't mind having a shootout with him after the game and showing him what I can do from my favourite pocket."

