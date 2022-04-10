news, local-news,

AS tourism wakes from COVID and school holidays can happen free of travel limits, two plane and car drawcards in the southern Riverina are eager to welcome you. The Tocumwal Aviation Museum opened in July last year just a fortnight before NSW went into lockdown and Deniliquin's The Depot began trading in February 2020, shortly prior to the country shutting down as coronavirus struck Australia. This weekend the museum will host the Tocumwal Airshow on its doorstep, the town's aerodrome which gained national significance during World War II when it was a huge air force base. It was that heritage that first drew Antique Aeroplane Association members Matt and Karen Henderson to the Murray River town in 2011 as part of a pilgrimage of historic military planes to mark the 90th anniversary of the RAAF. Having become fascinated with Tocumwal's aviation past, the couple then noticed the Berrigan Council was promoting airport land sales. "We saw that as an opportunity to live every pilot's dream which is to live on an airport with an aeroplane in your backyard," Mr Henderson said. After moving from Melbourne to Tocumwal in 2017, the commercial pilot, who grew up on air force bases and has been involved in aviation museums at Point Cook and Temora, proposed a museum and cafe to the council. The Hendersons now have a 21-year lease with the council for the building that houses a hangar, historical photographs, tributes to fallen defence personnel and an eatery. It cost around $1 million to establish with federal government funding via a drought assistance program and council and community cash making up that tally. The bulk of the planes, some of which will feature in the airshow, have been loaned to the museum. Despite COVID, the museum has been able to prosper with staff numbers having gone from four to 23. "In effect we've recruited one person a week, so it's created quite a lot of jobs for young people around town and in the area," Mr Henderson said. "Most of them are daughters of our regular customers and we've got groups of sisters because one of the sisters that was working here talked it up so much one of the other sisters wanted to come and work too." While the cafe helps get the locals through the doors on a regular basis, the air force connection is aimed at tourists, including many who pass through en route from Melbourne to Queensland. "Probably not a day goes by when there is not a family member that comes through and says, 'Aw, my grandad was here or my grandmother was here or my uncle was here' and I love sitting down with them and researching their family member and finding information about them and helping them," Mr Henderson said. The displays also incorporate exhibits that featured in an earlier museum at Tocumwal's bowls club, which centred around the collection of Bob Brown. He is honoured at the new showcase in the naming of the Bob Brown Theatrette which features footage from yesteryear. The success of the first airshow in 2019 established the couple's bona fides with locals, Mr Henderson said. "That helped prove ourselves to the community," Mr Henderson said. "And the council to say, 'They're not just here as blow-ins' or as the mayor told it at the opening, 'This just wasn't a flying conman trying to get some money out of the council'." Nearly 80 kilometres west in Deniliquin, The Depot is the brainchild of a long-established local family, the Purtills, who have made themselves well-known in the town through bus services and fuel supplies. Former school bus driver Neville Purtill has invested $6 to $7 million in a nirvana for vehicle lovers. There's a Rolls-Royce once owned by disgraced entrepreneur Christopher Skase, a 1962 EJ Holden Premier sedan used in Friday on my Mind, a TV mini-series about The Easybeats and Rosie, a 1948 product which was the oldest continually-registered school bus when she entered the vehicle collection in 2020. Among the cars on loan is a 1970 GTS 350 HG Monaro which belongs to Scott and Lucy Quibell. They bought it in 2016 after finding it in an Albury warehouse and restored it to its original livery. "A car like this should be on display, people should be able to see this car because it's special," Mrs Quibell said. Mr Purtill said his collection was accrued over a long period and included petrol bowsers and an array of Golden Fleece paraphernalia which came via an industry contact from Newcastle. A $500,000 NSW government grant provided the impetus for building the purpose-designed 3000 square metre display area whose name reflects it once being the site of a bus depot. Curator John Haig (pictured on the cover of Weekender) was central to assembling artefacts which include fire trucks, a buggy that is part of a collection from Burchfield Brothers, Deniliquin's former Holden dealer, and household goods in recreated rooms to reflect life from past decades. "I didn't want a car park with cars next to each other in a grid arrangement," Mr Haig said. "I wanted it so people could actually enjoy the displays and not be overwhelmed and get around the vehicles." For Mr Purtill, the tourism venture is about boosting Deniliquin, a town that has supported his family's business ventures since 1951 when his father Keith bought the school bus run to Blighty. The 55-vehicle bus fleet was sold to Melbourne firm Dysons in 2019 but the fuel division remains, while son Matthew runs Wired Entertainment, an electronics and toy shop, and daughter Jenna manages an Evolve gym. "The return is emotional not financial for us," Mr Purtill said of The Depot which has benefitted from his wife Debbie's input with aesthetics know-how and rock 'n roll memorabilia. He added "from the outset we said we won't make money" before noting they had created a function area and stocked up on merchandise to widen income beyond entry fees. That includes reproduction service station oil bottles and racks and replica bowsers featuring bygone brands, such as Atlantic and Neptune, which sell for $4500. With COVID having put the kybosh on the Deniliquin Ute Muster for the two years since The Depot opened, it has the scope to achieve a big bounce from that event in 2022. "The ute muster has done a tremendous job in the last 23 years of putting Deni back on the map after the merino sheep did 100 years ago," Mr Purtill said. "To get that 20 to 25,000 people for the weekend is great but we want to get people to come back during the year and hopefully this is one of the things on the to-do list."

