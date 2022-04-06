sport, local-sport,

As the Bandits' women's side braces to get its NBL1 East campaign under way, one major question remains- will it mark Lauren Jackson's first game out of retirement? The border side takes on Illawarra for the first home game of the season this weekend, but coach Matt Paps said it's too early at this stage to say if the Australian basketball legend and new Bandit will take to the stadium named in her honour. "She's on track to play, but we'll leave it to the medicals on Thursday and Friday, her last training session and fitness session, to see if she's 100 per cent ready to go," Paps said. "It's obviously been seven years since she played, so expecting her to be ready in four to five months is going to be tough. "We'll find out at the end of the week." Jackson called time on her career back in 2016 due to a chronic knee injury, but the 40-year-old announced in February that she would be making a comeback for her hometown club. The Bandits have also welcomed back Sunbury export Brodie Theodore into the side after making her debut at the club last year in the NBL1 South competition. Theodore took out the Allen McCowan Memorial Award and was crowned players' player after quickly settling into the team. "It's great to have Brodie re-sign," Paps said. "She's very popular amongst the group and just a great leader and person to have in the team. "She brings in another level of experience in the guard department with Ai (Yamada) and obviously for Casey (Ardern) to continue learning off and the younger guards around that. ALSO IN SPORT: "It should be exciting to see her go again." The Bandits enter the newly established NBL1 East competition having already claimed experience in the South. But despite that advantage, Paps said the side isn't getting carried away. "We're confident with a side of caution," he said. "It's the first game so it's unknown. "We expect Illawarra coming off a loss to come out after a couple of training sessions and really want to go at us for their first win of the year as well. "We're ready for that. "It's the first home game in around a year and a half with a crowd, so everyone's excited about that." The Hawks are coming off the back of a loss to Sutherland Sharks, but Paps believes they still loom as a threat. "They do a pretty good job of spreading the floor and they've got some really good shooters, so I think we have to be very strong defensively, particularly in the first game to put ourselves in a position to win coming into the last quarter," he said. Play commences at 5pm at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.

