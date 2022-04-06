Wodonga stabbing victim to stay in custody after arrest

news, court-and-crime,

A stabbing victim has been remanded in custody following his arrest. Tobby Jarvis, also known as Tobby-Aaron, appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old was the victim of an alleged stabbing attack involving three men at a Wodonga unit on March 19. He had identified himself as the victim on social media after the incident but said he was "all good". Police had sought Jarvis on charges including threatening to inflict serious injury, with matters before the court from Rutherglen police, family violence detectives and corrections staff. IN OTHER NEWS: Jarvis did not speak during a brief mention of the matter, but lawyer Sally Wilson raised custody issues. "There are valid concerns raised in relation to his safety ... some threats have been made to him," she said. One of his alleged attackers, Darcy Widdison, is also in custody, but two others are still being sought by detectives. Jarvis did not apply for bail and was remanded to May 12.

