EVERYTHING old is new again. Thousands of items reflecting Wodonga's rich and varied history are now on display in temporary digs at Bonegilla Migrant Experience. Wodonga Historical Society's (WHS) vast collection of 4000 artefacts, documents and memorabilia have transformed two newly-renovated caretaker's huts on the perimeter of the nationally-significant historical site. Bonegilla Migrant Experience was once the first Australian home for more than 300,000 migrants from as many as 50 countries. For many, it was their first taste of life Down Under. While Wodonga Council plans to bring WHS back to the city in time, moving WHS headquarters to Bonegilla Migrant Experience in the interim offers smart synergies, which will only build on history tourism on the Border. Officially opened by Wodonga Mayor Kev Poulton and WHS president Marie Elliot on Wednesday morning, WHS headquarters has already impacted many visitors to Bonegilla Migrant Experience since opening to the public late last month. Those seeking information about family connections at the facility have been able to learn more about yesteryear through WHS displays and archives. An egg beater on a frame that can be clamped to a workbench, the first electric kettle and flat irons are all reminders of times gone by. WHS president Marie Elliot says if the collection triggers memories for visitors, curating the items is well worth it. WHS members will also be able to continue their painstaking work to preserve, catalogue and audit the collection on the Bonegilla premises. Importantly, the digitisation project will conserve records for generations to come. WHS wants to give residents and tourists alike greater access to the collection by aligning its operating hours more with those of Bonegilla Migrant Experience. Anyone can now take a trip down memory lane in WHS's new headquarters at Bonegilla Migrant Experience on weekdays (excluding Tuesdays and Fridays), 10am to 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/98852ef5-0e5e-4bf9-aab0-bd3b728bdcef.JPG/r0_357_5472_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg