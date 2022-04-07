news, local-news,

Albury and Wodonga are the biggest drawcards in the region when people choose a different place to live, a new population snapshot shows. Figures prepared by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed population movement and change in births, deaths, migration for the capital cities and regions between June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Albury gained 705 newcomers over the 12 months, while Wodonga attracted 475 new residents. Elders Real Estate Albury-Wodonga rental department manager Sue Ritchie said the Twin Cities had proven popular with city residents. "We're finding a lot of people coming from the cities wanting to start a calmer lifestyle," she said. "A lot of people have realised that they don't have to be in the city to work, or that they can travel to the city once a week or once a month to complete their job from home." ABS demographer Andrew Howe said East Albury was by far the fastest growing part of the city between 2011 and 2021. "There was an increase of almost 5000 people in those 10 years, or 36 per cent increase," he said. Over the past 20 years, the population of East Albury has almost doubled. In 2001, the population was 9898 people, and grew steadily to reach 18,015 people in 2021. In comparison, central Wodonga's population was 19,035 in 2001, and grew to 27,569 in 2021. Mrs Ritchie said Wodonga's population had "exploded" since she started in the property industry 28 years ago. "When I started in real estate in 1994, Mayfair Drive in West Wodonga was still gravel," she said. "The rest of it was all paddock. You've got the growth out of White Box Rise, out of Killara, out of Baranduda, it's absolutely taken off." IN OTHER NEWS: A lifestyle change and proximity to Melbourne were two driving factors. "We've got airports at our doorstep, ski fields at our doorstep and a beautiful region," Mrs Ritchie said. In nearby Greater Hume Shire, the population increased by 200 people during the same 12-month period. Towong Shire had a net decrease in population of minus 28, with a total of 6045 people. Internal migration from other parts of Australia into regional NSW was 18,000, doubling figures from 9000 in the previous year.

