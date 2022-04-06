sport, local-sport,

NSW Country has had a slow start in the Border's Country Invitational cricket carnival. The home state started its campaign with a five-wicket loss to the powerful ACT on Tuesday and then fell by six wickets to Queensland in T20 yesterday morning. "We've just come up short in a couple of key moments, we just didn't bowl the right area for long enough," coach and former Sheffield Shield player Anthony Kershler suggested. "Today (Wednesday) we probably got stuck with our batting for about 15 balls." The week-long carnival has replaced the Australian Country Championships for this year after COVID forced Western and South Australia, along with Victoria, to withdraw. Lavington's Ryan Brown is representing NSW Country for a third straight season. "Ryan bowled really well (against Queensland, finishing with 2-9 from two overs)," Kershler remarked. And he's been blown away by the facilities. IN OTHER NEWS: "Brilliant, to have these facilities to play high-level cricket, it's unreal."

