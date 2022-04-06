sport, local-sport,

Bandits' assistant coach Broady Mills will be responsible for taking the reins for the men's side's clash against Illawarra this weekend. Coach Haydn Kirkwood will miss the encounter due to state team commitments leading the Victorian Country under-18 women's side. Despite his absence, Kirkwood is excited for his group to experience playing in front of the home crowd for the first time this season. "I don't think they understand how big it does get in here, especially when the second grandstand goes up, and open night is always exciting," he said. "There will be some nerves and the noise will probably gee them up a little bit, but as far as it goes I think we'll be ready." The Bandits are coming off the back of a round one win against Bankstown and are hoping to keep their momentum going. ALSO IN SPORT: "A winning streak is always something good, but one game at a time is the old saying," Kirkwood said. "It's a new league and there's new players. "Illawarra just had their import arrive in town, so there's a bit of unknown there. "We're definitely going in with a bit of confidence being at home with the home crowd and the boys have trained really well." Spreading the scoring contributions across the team will be the focus heading into round two. "Everyone contributing and us not relying on one individual, that will make us pretty hard to play against and pretty hard to scout," Kirkwood said. "They have to take away five threats, not just two."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/4fb0d8e6-361f-4eaf-84bc-07d23300cc5c.jpg/r0_114_5259_3085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg