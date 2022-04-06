news, local-news,

A new initiative to convert more than 1000 tonnes of plasterboard waste into a valuable product for farmers has been adopted by two Border councils. Albury and Federation Councils have partnered with North East Bin Hire to salvage plasterboard offcuts from building sites across Albury and Mulwala and pass it on to farmers for agricultural benefits. Recycled plasterboard contains a high gypsum content highly sought after by farmers as it improves soil structure and pH and is a valuable source of calcium. Albury Council Halve Waste coordinator Michelle Wilkinson is hopeful the pilot program could span across NSW and into Victoria if deemed a success. "There might be private arrangements builders have, perhaps with a farmer who might want some plasterboard. It's trying to make it a system change, rather than little ad-hoc projects," she said. "I've used plasterboard on my own property and it's great for breaking up clay, but we want to see that change right across. "It's wonderful to see it work by getting builders involved in the process." North East Bin Hire owner Tom Hogan said a system had been introduced where builders sort plasterboard from other waste on job sites. "We've got designated bins with a tarp and signage on site and that just helps the trades know," he said. "The plasterers come in, they open up the tarp and load it with plaster and it lets the other guys on site know that bin is not for general rubbish or any other building waste. "Five years ago it was thrown in a skip, taken to landfill and filled up. If you saw the capture of plastic we've kept out of Albury landfill it is astronomical, it's the size of two homes. "Pulling that weight and that waste product out of landfill is a huge win for everyone from the builder, to the client, to us as taxpayers." Bridgewood Homes is among the building companies involved in the program and said the sorting process had been added to its supervisor's responsibilities. "They've passed on the education to the trades to organise it and North East Bin Hire takes care of it once it's loaded on site," construction manager Alastair Wood. "With the building boom going on, it amplifies everything, including waste. "It's a pretty good initiative for the council to come up with because it's such a simple thing. We jumped on board straight away." Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said farmers would need a higher tonnage of plasterboard to see major soil benefits, but declared it was a good starting point. "There's no better time because there's a lot of growth, whether it be Mulwala, Corowa or Howlong," he added.

