Benjamin Treble of Manly was crowned this year's winner of the John Woodman Memorial Cycle Classic with a time of 3:04:45. Myles Stewart of Toland had the fastest time with two hours and 55 minutes for the 131 kilometres, while Stephen Kilpatrick was the first local to cross the finish line in 12th spot. The annual event, which finished in Jindera for a second year, attracted 79 riders from across Victoria, NSW and South Australia. Albury Wodonga Cycling Club had 13 members in the mix, with 59 of the 79 entrants crossing the line at the end. ALSO IN SPORT: While weather posed some early concerns on Sunday, scenes were different from that of the last race. "Last year because of the bad weather it was quite spread out when the field was coming in, where as this year we had two bunches which was very exciting," Albury Wodonga Cycling Club secretary Karen Mann said, "It was nice to have the finish in fine weather." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

