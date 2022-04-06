Woman told sister she would kill her, before stabbing: Wodonga court

news, court-and-crime,

An alcoholic accused of attacking her sister with scissors during a home break-in said she wanted to stab her in the heart and kill her, a court has heard. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the victim of the alleged attack on Tuesday last week was "petrified" the woman would come back and kill her if released. "I don't know what she's capable of if she gets in that frame of mind once again," Detective Senior Constable Dan McGrath said in opposing the woman's bail bid. The court heard the victim had been at her Skitch Street home with her 17-year-old son, who had recently returned to the property after receiving cancer treatment. The accused woman allegedly attended the home about 10pm and used a pole to smash multiple windows before crawling in and attacking her sister. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard the "terrified" victim armed herself with a hockey stick to protect herself but her sister swung a fan at her, pulled over a bookcase, and called her a dog. The attacker allegedly bit her sister and pulled out scissors and stabbed her in her arm and leg multiple times. "I'm going to stab you in the heart, I'm going to kill you before I die," she allegedly said. The victim yelled at her son for help and the woman was pinned and arrested. The Beresford Court resident told police she couldn't remember most of what had happened. She had been too drunk to be interviewed at first. "I just tried to bash me sister up, that's all," she later said. The court heard she blamed the victim for causing her house to be raided. "The victim has stated she's petrified of the accused," Detective Senior Constable McGrath said. The court heard the woman was an alcoholic and had dropped out of treatment last year. Concerns were raised about what would happen if the woman was bailed and returned to drinking. The woman remains locked up in custody and her bail application will continue on April 21.

