Woman, 63, faces string of charges over Upper Murray motorbike fatal

A woman has been charged over an Upper Murray crash that killed a motorbike rider and injured two others. A 63-year-old woman attended Albury Police Station on Sunday, following the crash at the Scammels Gap Lookout north of Khancoban on December 18. The woman's vehicle allegedly hit multiple motorbikes, killing a 59-year-old man and injuring two others. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and cause injury by wilful misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle. The Victorian woman will face court in Tumbarumba on June 9. She has been suspended from driving.

