Woman, 63, faces string of charges over Upper Murray motorbike fatal
A woman has been charged over an Upper Murray crash that killed a motorbike rider and injured two others.
A 63-year-old woman attended Albury Police Station on Sunday, following the crash at the Scammels Gap Lookout north of Khancoban on December 18.
The woman's vehicle allegedly hit multiple motorbikes, killing a 59-year-old man and injuring two others.
The woman was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and cause injury by wilful misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle.
The Victorian woman will face court in Tumbarumba on June 9.
She has been suspended from driving.
