Fire burns out shed in East Albury blaze

news, local-news,

A shed had been gutted by flames during an incident in East Albury. Firefighters were called to the blaze, near the intersection of Lavis and Alexandra Streets, about 12.40pm on Wednesday. Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said crews had struggled to access the fire due to the layout of the home, but quickly contained the blaze. They spent about an hour putting out hot spots. The shed and its contents were extensively damaged. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/e270eff3-2605-4ccd-abf6-7196ba87322e.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg