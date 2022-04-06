Five questions with Ben McIntosh, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, ben mcintonsh, five questions, tallangatta league

Q: The Roos were last season's surprise packets. How do you feel the list compares this year? A: I feel we have a stronger list. The addition of Gus Lingham strengthens our spine and James O'Connell and Lachie McIntosh should prove handy additions. Q: No doubt the side would have taken a lot of confidence out of last week's 40-point win over Dederang-MB? A: For sure, I have no doubt the Bombers are going to be a quality team this season. I think they have got the cattle and are only going to improve as the season progresses. Q: Elliott Powell is one of the biggest names in the competition. Did anybody tag the Bombers' match-winner last week? A: Not really, we more went head-to-head in the midfield but were obviously wary of Powell as well as Harrington (Jordan). You have to watch Powell closely at stoppages though because he hits the contest with so much pace. Q: The clash between Yackandandah and Chiltern last year was one of the matches of the season? A: I think that's a fair comment and I'm expecting the same again. It had quite a few momentum swings and I have no doubt Swans coach Luke Brookes will have his charges firing this week after losing against Barnawartha. Q: Who are the three Swans that you rate highest? A: Brad Hibberson leads by example and Ethan Boxall knows more tricks than David Copperfield. I haven't seen Scott Meyer play much but he has a big reputation. ALSO IN SPORT ROUND TWO SATURDAY, APRIL 9 Beechworth v Mitta United Chiltern v Yackandandah Dederang-MB v Wahgunyah Kiewa-SC v Tallangatta Rutherglen v Wod. Saints Thurgoona v Barnawartha Yackandandah claimed the prized scalp of Chiltern last year in one of the matches of the season to stamp itself as a genuine flag contender and this shapes as another heavyweight clash. The Swans were missing best and fairest winner Brad Hibberson last weekend and Mark Doolan is under an injury cloud with a calf issue. If the pair both miss, it's hard to see the Swans troubling the rampant Roos. Verdict: Yackandandah by 17 points

