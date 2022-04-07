Police seek assistance to locate missing Wodonga teenager

news, local-news,

Police are seeking public help to find a missing Wodonga teenager. The 16-year-old, Rhiannon, was last seen at her school about 2pm on Wednesday. "Police and family hold concerns for Rhiannon due to her age and her disappearance is out of character," a police spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Rhiannon is described as approximately 165cm tall, with a solid build and sandy brown hair. "She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and white runners." Police have released an image of Rhiannon and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Wodonga Police Station on 02 6049 2600.

