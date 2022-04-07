sport, australian-rules-football, jindera, ryan speed

Jindera has a dilemma that would have most district league clubs shaking their heads in disbelief. A common trend emerging in country football after two seasons impacted by COVID is the majority of clubs are struggling for numbers to fill both senior and reserve grades. But that isn't an issue at the kennel - far from it. Incredibly, the Bulldogs' coaching staff had to inform more than 15 players last weekend that they couldn't squeeze them into the side. "I know it's hard to believe but I think the final count was 17 players who missed out on getting a game last week - we've got that many numbers," Bulldog skipper Ryan Speed revealed. "The coaches had their work cut out contacting so many players to tell them 'thanks for coming to training but this week we don't have a spot for you.' "I think a few blokes ended up playing for Wahgunyah. "I know North Albury is struggling for numbers in the reserves and is keen to see who is interested in having a game there as well." The Bulldogs are expected to be one of the biggest improvers in the competition after a productive off-season. Lavington premiership player Kris Holman, alongside Jack Avage, Will Strauss, Lachie Dight, Isaac Dykes and Ben Collins were among the biggest arrivals at the kennel. Speed said only nine players who played in the final round last season remained in the seniors last weekend against the Giants. "It was certainly a productive off-season," he said. "Initially the club wanted to target three or four key signings which they were able to achieve. "But those three or four blokes brought three other mates and next thing you know there's that mate, his brother, who brings his sister's partner. "Before we knew it we had a stack of numbers with seven juniors also graduating from the thirds. "The pleasing aspect is that Rowe, Dight and Avage arrive from Albury. "As most people would know, the Tigers have set the benchmark in country football for more than the past decade." Speed also arrived at the kennel from Albury where he played his junior football. The 26-year-old crossed to Jindera in 2017 and has racked up more than 70 matches including the losing 2017-18 grand finals. ALSO IN SPORT Speed has spent most of his time predominantly in the midfield but is set for a new role this season after the influx of new arrivals. "I've been kicked out of the midfield this season and have moved onto a half-forward flank," he said. "I'm not complaining because it means we have got better midfielders coming through. "The early signs are promising after starting the season with an 80-point win. "I think it took us to round eight to get our first win last year." The Bulldogs will get an early indication of how much they have improved over the next two rounds. They face Holbrook on Saturday followed by Osborne after the Easter bye.

